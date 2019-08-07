Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet: Who wore the cape outfit better?

There have been many instances of celebrities spotted wearing the same attires — whether it is at award functions, a regular day out, or even at the airport. So it comes as no surprise that we spotted some celebrities rocking outfits similar to the one Deepika Padukone wore at the Star Screen Awards 2018.

The three-piece ensemble, which comprises of a black bralet, flared pants and a cape, seems to have undergone a revival of sorts as both Sonakshi Sinha and Rakul Preet were spotted wearing variations if it recently. Sinha was spotted wearing the all-black ensemble from designer Gaurav Gupta while promoting her upcoming film, Mission Mangal. Styled by Mohit Rai, she looked lovely and we like how it was not accessorised much.

Similarly, Preet was spotted in an Anamika Khanna ensemble and her look almost mirrored Padukone’s. Styled by Anisha Jain, the look was rounded out with a statement neck-piece and a messy bun.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone had also opted for the custom-made Anamika Khanna creation for the red carpet event last year. Her ensemble comprised a pair of high waist flared black pants which was teamed with a sequinned bralet. This was rounded with an enviable flared cape, and rounded out with a stunning pearl neck-piece and statement earrings. The look was completed with a top knot and smokey eyes.

At the Filmfare awards too Padukone was seen nailing an all-black outfit. Styled by Nathani again, Padukone was seen in an Alberta Ferretti ensemble. It consisted of a tuxedo jacket and the multilayered tulle skirt.

Who do you think looked better?