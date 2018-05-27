Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi: Best and Worst dressed at GQ Awards

Find out the best and worst dressed at the 2018 GQ Best Dressed Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Find out the best and worst dressed at the 2018 GQ Best Dressed Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The starry night of May 26 saw many Bollywood celebrities step out in their fashionable best at the GQ Best Dressed Awards held in Mumbai. From tinsel-town newbies to fashion icons, the award show was a glamorous affair and leading the style brigade was Deepika Padukone.

The Padmaavat actor set temperatures soaring when she stepped out in a sheer Balmain number that stylist Shaleena Nathani teamed with a pair of faux-leather Saint Laurent shorts. With danglers and a groovy braid, Padukone seemed to be exploring more experimental avenues, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

Deepika Padukone at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan looked handsome in a satin-sheen ivory blazer that he layered his all-black attire with.

Hrithik Roshan at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

No shining armour but Sidharth Malhotra looked like a knight in an all-white ensemble. To add trendy touches, the actor picked matching pants with feather detailing along the sides.

Sidharth Malhotra at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for oversized black pants to go with his formal blazer. However, the jarring mask of Bhavesh Joshi, a character from his upcoming movie, grabbed all the attention.

Harshvardhan Kapoor at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Harshvardhan Kapoor at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan played it safe in a light blue checked suit set.

Kartik Aaryan at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta’s navy blue sleeveless pick was nowhere glamorous enough to go on the red carpet and the dark wine lip shade failed to complement the piece.

Preity Zinta at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Preity Zinta at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi stepped out in an ivory pantsuit from Two Studio Two, and she teamed her long A-line jacket and flared pants with a grey collared top. As the actor’s pantsuit looks go by (especially at Cannes), this one was a disappointment.

Huma Qureshi at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks? Let us know who is your favourite in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd