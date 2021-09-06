scorecardresearch
Monday, September 06, 2021
Deepika Padukone shines bright in a sari with striking poppy graphic (pictures inside)

Deepika Padukone's latest sari appearance has left us in awe. Check it out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 6, 2021 9:40:49 pm
Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in a saree. (Source: PR handout)

Deepika Padukone’s sartorial choices are always on point. From red carpets to casual airport looks — she always makes a statement with her style. The gorgeous actor, once again, impressed us as she made a stunning appearance in a sari.

For her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Deepika chose a simple and elegant sari by designer Payal Khandwala. The pleated organza multicoloured sari featured a striking poppy graphic in shades of yellow, blue, green and light pink. We love how this sari gave a modern touch to a traditional silhouette, as it was teamed with a bright yellow sleeveless turtleneck blouse.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone looked stunning in this saree. (Source: PR handout)

Keeping the look effortless, she paired the ensemble with turquoise-blue drop earrings along with dainty diamond rings. The look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Deepika Padukone Deepika opted for a saree for her latest appearance. (Source: PR handout)

She opted for a middle-parted bun and chose minimal makeup consisting smokey eye shadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, highlighted and flushed cheeks and a nude lip shade.

Deepika Padukone Deepika’s saree has a modern touch. (Source: PR handout)

Prior to this, Deepika had left us awestruck as she posed in a printed white silk bralette with black lace straps and a sweetheart neckline. The look was paired with black leather pants by Alexander Mcqueen.

Keeping the look bold and edgy, she styled it with stilettos and ditched accessories.

 

