Deepika Padukone shines bright in a sari with striking poppy graphic (pictures inside)

September 6, 2021 9:40:49 pm
Deepika Padukone’s sartorial choices are always on point. From red carpets to casual airport looks — she always makes a statement with her style. The gorgeous actor, once again, impressed us as she made a stunning appearance in a sari.
For her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Deepika chose a simple and elegant sari by designer Payal Khandwala. The pleated organza multicoloured sari featured a striking poppy graphic in shades of yellow, blue, green and light pink. We love how this sari gave a modern touch to a traditional silhouette, as it was teamed with a bright yellow sleeveless turtleneck blouse.
Keeping the look effortless, she paired the ensemble with turquoise-blue drop earrings along with dainty diamond rings. The look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.
She opted for a middle-parted bun and chose minimal makeup consisting smokey eye shadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, highlighted and flushed cheeks and a nude lip shade.
Prior to this, Deepika had left us awestruck as she posed in a printed white silk bralette with black lace straps and a sweetheart neckline. The look was paired with black leather pants by Alexander Mcqueen.
View this post on Instagram
Keeping the look bold and edgy, she styled it with stilettos and ditched accessories.
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-