Deepika Padukone shines bright in a sari with striking poppy graphic (pictures inside)

Deepika Padukone’s sartorial choices are always on point. From red carpets to casual airport looks — she always makes a statement with her style. The gorgeous actor, once again, impressed us as she made a stunning appearance in a sari.

For her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Deepika chose a simple and elegant sari by designer Payal Khandwala. The pleated organza multicoloured sari featured a striking poppy graphic in shades of yellow, blue, green and light pink. We love how this sari gave a modern touch to a traditional silhouette, as it was teamed with a bright yellow sleeveless turtleneck blouse.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in this saree. (Source: PR handout) Deepika Padukone looked stunning in this saree. (Source: PR handout)

Keeping the look effortless, she paired the ensemble with turquoise-blue drop earrings along with dainty diamond rings. The look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

She opted for a middle-parted bun and chose minimal makeup consisting smokey eye shadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, highlighted and flushed cheeks and a nude lip shade.

Prior to this, Deepika had left us awestruck as she posed in a printed white silk bralette with black lace straps and a sweetheart neckline. The look was paired with black leather pants by Alexander Mcqueen.

Keeping the look bold and edgy, she styled it with stilettos and ditched accessories.

