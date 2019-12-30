Deepika Padukone steps out in a Sabyasachi sari. Again.

What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak, and while at it, has been giving us some major fashion goals. And a look at her stylish appearances clearly show that she has picked most of her outfits from one of Bollywood’s favourite designer — Sabyasachi Mukherjee. And it was no different this time, as she stepped out in a multi-coloured sari by the ace designer. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the patchwork sari was paired with a sleeveless blue sequin blouse.

While the sari bears the designer’s signature aesthetics, it somehow it did not work for us. It probably had something to do with the fact that it would perhaps have worked better if worn at night. Even the jewellery it was accessorised with hardly helped elevate the ethnic look. But the thing with the Piku actor is that she can make almost any look work — and it is most evident here, when she still manages to look lovely. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a high bun and winged eyeliner.

Deepika Padukone wearing a Sabyasachi sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone wearing a Sabyasachi sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone looking lovely in the sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone looking lovely in the sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was spotted in another sari by the designer, and looked absolutely lovely in it. The Padmaatvat actor had stepped out in an oceanic blue sari with a heavy border that was paired with a floral printed full-sleeve blouse. It was accessorised with a statement neck-piece, nude shade of lipstick and smokey eyes.

What do you think of her latest look?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd