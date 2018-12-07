Deepika Padukone stuns in this red Sabyasachi lehenga

After their private wedding in Italy and a grand reception in Bengaluru, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai. And it seems like the wedding festivities will go on for quite some time now. The duo was recently spotted dancing away the night at a party thrown by Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani in Mumbai.

Padukone looked stunning in a Sabyasachi Dil-Guldasta Lehenga. Her lehenga is a delicately embroidered Bordeaux silk with hand-dyed silk-floss, beaten silver, velvet appliques, gold thread, rhinestones and rose-tinted crystals. Padukone was seen donning the sheer embroidered veil as well and we simply love the braided hairdo and the roses in the hair.

Dark-kohl eyes, statement neckpiece and a dazzling smile completed the look.

Singh, on the other hand, was at his wackiest best. He was seen in an Indo-western outfit from Manish Arora. Singh carried off the long silk, heavily embellished jacket designed by Arora with elan. However, things did not stop here. One just could not miss the structured fluorescent sleeves of the jacket, the dark-kohl eyes and the hairdo. Singh was back and how.

At their reception at Bengaluru, the couple looked absolutely gorgeous together. Styled by Sabyasachi, Padukone donned a golden sari gifted by her mother from Angadi Galleria. Dark-kohl eyes, hair neatly tied in a bun, red lipstick and statement jewellery rounded out the look. Singh, on the other hand, looked rather dapper in an intricately embroidered black sherwani from Rohit Bal.

