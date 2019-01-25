Deepika Padukone rocks the all-black airport outfit; yet again

Toggle Menu
Black or white, Deepika Padukone can rock any hue and proof lies in her recent airport looks. If you want some monotone winter fashion, then look no further.

Deepika Padukone at the airport
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Of late, Deepika Padukone has been grabbing attention with her airport looks. Recently, she was spotted at Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit – a black tunic top paired with black sheer stockings that she paired with a jacket and black boots.

Carrying her favourite black handbag, the Padmaavat actor tied her hair in a loose ponytail and went for wine lips. We like the vintage round sunglasses that she chose to pair with her outfit.

Checks some of the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone at the airport
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Padukone looked extremely chic in a pair of black jeans and boots teamed with a white high-neck sweater that she further styled with another matching, beaded sweater. With a black handbag and sunnies, her look was rounded off with minimal make-up.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the newlywed couple turned heads in colour coordinated outfits. Padukone was spotted donning a black high-neck tee. The look was completed with a matching skirt and was rounded out with hair parted at the side, black sunnies, matching boots and bag.

Singh looked sharp in a black tee that he teamed with a black jacket. A pair of black sunnies completed the look.

