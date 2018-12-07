Deepika Padukone turns into a gorgeous Sabyasachi bride; gets Sanskrit mantra embroidered on her veil

Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning as a Sabyasachi bride. The actor has always been vocal about her love for the designer’s work and it wasn’t really a surprise that she chose to wear his creations on her big day. It reminds us of the time when she revealed how during her modelling days, she used to save money to be able to buy a Sabyasachi sari someday. Dreams do come true!

Her wedding ensembles stood out against the picturesque Lake Como, Italy. We love her Day 1 look in a kanjeevaram sari with a bold golden border from Sabyasachi. She complemented it with Sabyasachi’s signature matha patti, a choker and uncut diamond rani haar.

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

Her Day 2 look for Anand Karaj (Sikh wedding ceremony) was equally interesting. The red lehenga, complete with an embroidered veil and gotta patti work looked lovely on her. It was hard to miss the beautiful Sanskrit mantra, ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’, embroidered on her dupatta. It roughly translates to ‘may you always stay married’.

The gotta patti lace was also seen in Ranveer’s stole. The other thing that got our attention is her huge solitaire.

Looking gorgeous on her Mehendi-laden hands, the rectangle-shaped engagement diamond ring in platinum has tongues wagging for its sheer size. Meanwhile, the groom chose to keep it simple in a gold wedding band.