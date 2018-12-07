Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood’s power couple looks regal in Sabyasachi

The much-awaited big fat Indian wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has been nothing short of a fairytale. Although it has been a long, painful wait for the photos to be released – with even Smriti Irani sharing a meme on Twitter – we think the anticipation was worth it. The power couple of Bollywood who exchanged vows at the picturesque Villa d’Este in Italy on November 14 looks stunning together.

For the Konkani-style ceremony on the first day, while the rest of the guests wore white and gold, Deepika wore a kanjeevaram sari with a bold golden border from Sabyasachi. She complemented her bridal look with Sabyasachi’s signature matha patti, a choker and uncut diamond rani haar.

Ranveer, surprisingly, decided to keep it subtle in a white and gold sherwani from the same designer.

On the second day (November 15), for the Sindhi-style ceremony, that took place at the CastaDiva Resort, overlooking Lake Como, Deepika looked resplendent in a red lehenga. Complementing her was Ranveer in a colour coordinated red sherwani. Once again, the power couple was clad head-to-toe in Sabyasachi.

While Deepika wore an oversized nose ring and jhumkas from the designer’s collection, Ranveer styled his sherwani with Jadau neckpieces.

The couple also held an engagement ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. While Padukone looked beautiful in a white dress, Singh opted for a black tuxedo.