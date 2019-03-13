Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rock the athleisure trend effortlessly

Toggle Menu
Singh was spotted wearing a Gucci set paired with black Adidas shoes, while Padukone wore a striking orange tracksuit. She carried a black handbag and opted to pair her ensemble with white sneakers.

Deepika and Ranveer nailed the look effortlessly.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, both known for their unique sartorial choices, walking hand in hand will rarely be a boring fashion outing. And as expected, the duo was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving for London, and we can’t stop raving about their look.

Both actors opted to wear the athleisure trend, and needless to say, nailed the look. While Singh wore a Gucci set paired with black Adidas shoes and a bucket hat, Padukone wore a striking orange tracksuit from Nike. She carried a black handbag and opted to team her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Check some of the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked amazing. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for London to unveil Deepika’s wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer and Deepika happily posed for the shutterbugs as they entered the airport hand-in-hand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, they had turned heads while leaving for a vacation in colour co-ordinated outfits. Padukone was spotted wearing a black high-neck tee with a matching skirt. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the side, black sunnies, matching boots and a bag.

Singh looked sharp in a black tee that he teamed with a black jacket. A pair of black sunnies completed the look.

Both of them were also seen together, looking like a dream, at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath‘s reception in Mumbai. Padukone stunned all in a pink Raw Mango sari with a golden border, while, the Simmba actor looked dapper in a bandhgala and a pair of black trousers.

What do you think of the look?

