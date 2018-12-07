Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reception: The couple takes power-dressing to the next level; see pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently held their fourth reception in Mumbai made a stunning appearance in red and black outfits. A breather from the white and golden ensembles that the couple had been donning during their wedding celebrations, the newlyweds went for classic black and red this time.

Deepika was dressed in a custom-made, shimmery red gown from Zuhair Murad featuring a gorgeous train with ruffles and a side slit. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit was accessorised with a matching, sheer veil and red strappy heels. For the make-up, she went for nude tones with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Georgio Gabriel styled her hair in beautiful centre-parted waves.

Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dapper as ever in a black, embroidered tuxedo teamed with a white shirt and a black bow-tie. Black shoes and geeky glassy completed his look.

Take a look at the pictures:

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

Prior to this, the newlyweds were seen visiting Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. For the occasion, Deepika let her hair down and opted for a grey kurta that she teamed with palazzo pants and a beautiful dupatta with intricate embroidery work. She accessorised it with Kundan chaandbalis, bridal chura (Punjabi traditional jewellery) and plain juttis.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who hardly fails to impress the fashion police looked handsome in a lovely beige kurta-pyjama set and a bandhgala jacket.

We think the couple looked lovely in all the outfits.