Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reception: The couple takes power-dressing to the next level; see picshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-reception-zuhair-murad-5474196/

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reception: The couple takes power-dressing to the next level; see pics

A breather from the white and golden ensembles that the couple had been donning during their wedding celebrations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went for classic black and red this time.

deepika padukone, deepika padukone ranveer singh, ranveer singh, deepika padukone Mumbai reception, ranveer singh Mumbai reception, ranveer singh wedding date, ranveer singh wedding venue, deepika padukone ranveer singh reception, deepika padukone ranveer singh wedding, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look lovely at their Mumbai reception. (Source: APH Images)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently held their fourth reception in Mumbai made a stunning appearance in red and black outfits. A breather from the white and golden ensembles that the couple had been donning during their wedding celebrations, the newlyweds went for classic black and red this time.

Deepika was dressed in a custom-made, shimmery red gown from Zuhair Murad featuring a gorgeous train with ruffles and a side slit. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit was accessorised with a matching, sheer veil and red strappy heels. For the make-up, she went for nude tones with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Georgio Gabriel styled her hair in beautiful centre-parted waves.

Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dapper as ever in a black, embroidered tuxedo teamed with a white shirt and a black bow-tie. Black shoes and geeky glassy completed his look.

Take a look at the pictures:

deepika padukone, deepika padukone ranveer singh, ranveer singh, deepika padukone Mumbai reception, ranveer singh Mumbai reception, ranveer singh wedding date, ranveer singh wedding venue, deepika padukone ranveer singh reception, deepika padukone ranveer singh wedding, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai reception. (Source: APH Images)
deepika padukone, deepika padukone ranveer singh, ranveer singh, deepika padukone Mumbai reception, ranveer singh Mumbai reception, ranveer singh wedding date, ranveer singh wedding venue, deepika padukone ranveer singh reception, deepika padukone ranveer singh wedding, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose for the camera. (Source: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Ranveer reception, Deepveer
Deepika Padukone looks ecstatic with husband Ranveer Singh. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

Advertising

Prior to this, the newlyweds were seen visiting Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. For the occasion, Deepika let her hair down and opted for a grey kurta that she teamed with palazzo pants and a beautiful dupatta with intricate embroidery work. She accessorised it with Kundan chaandbalis, bridal chura (Punjabi traditional jewellery) and plain juttis.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who hardly fails to impress the fashion police looked handsome in a lovely beige kurta-pyjama set and a bandhgala jacket.

deepika padukone, deepika padukone Siddhivinayak Temple,
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out to visit the popular Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Ranveer Siddhivinayak, Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Siddhivinayak temple
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh greet fans at Siddhivinayak. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Ranveer Siddhivinayak, Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Siddhivinayak temple
Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen twinning in Sabyasachi outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We think the couple looked lovely in all the outfits.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android