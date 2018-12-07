Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reception: The couple twinned in ivory outfits

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s post-wedding celebrations have been nothing short of glamorous. The couple recently held another reception party, this time for the film fraternity at Mumbai. The newlyweds were seen twinning in ivory outfits and needless to say, they looked regal as ever.

Advertising

Deepika was clad in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble with gold Chinkari work. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, her outfit was layered with a matching veil and accessorised with heavy gold and pearl jewellery set from Saboo by AJSK. Opting for a nude palette with light smokey eyes, she rounded off her look with hair styled in a neat updo.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was seen in an ivory ensemble from Rohit Bal featuring intricate embroidery work that he teamed with a matching shawl.

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

Advertising

The couple, who picked Sabyasachi ensembles for their Sindhi wedding, were also seen twinning in red. The designer recently took to Instagram and posted two videos as a part of his Revival Project that gave a glimpse of the craftsmanship and thought that went into putting together Deepika and Ranveer’s Anand Karaj outfits.

Right from stitching the intricate dabka embroidery and the peacock motifs on the hemline to hand-embroidering ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav’ on the blouse hem and dupatta, it looked like the couple’s outfits were made with utmost precision. Take a look at it here.

Like Padukone, Singh’s outfit too featured gold dabka embroidery along with sequin detailing.

We can’t wait to see more pictures of the couple together from their reception.