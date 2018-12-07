Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s pre-wedding outfits are ethnic wear goals; see pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding at the Lake Como in Italy looked nothing short of a dream. Right from the picturesque location to the beautiful ensembles, everything looked picture perfect.

For her wedding, Padukone wore a golden Sabyasachi sari for the Konkani-style wedding and a red lehenga for the Sindhi wedding. Needless to say, she was a sight to behold.

Recently, we spotted a picture of the duo from one of their pre-wedding festivities. For the Chooda ceremony, the Piku actor was dressed in a heavily embroidered salwar suit that she teamed with a statement golden necklace. A neutral make-up palette with well-defined eyes and hair styled in a neat updo rounded off her look beautifully.

Meanwhile, Singh picked a vibrant outfit that included an emerald green kurta and pyjama combo layered with an embroidered jacket and accessorised with white sneakers.

After their Konkani wedding, the couple was also seen posing with their team members that included her stylist, hairstylist and make-up artist. For the ceremony, the actor chose a golden sari teamed with heavy gold jewellery while Singh went for a white kurta-lungi combo.

Casting director Shanoo Sharma, who cast Singh in Band Baaja Barat too posted a photo with the actor from the haldi ceremony. Singh was clad in a white sherwani teamed with a gold chain.

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

We think the couple looked lovely in all the pictures.