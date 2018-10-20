Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra: Best airport looks of the week (Oct 14 – Oct 20)

Deepika, Ranveer or Parineeti: Who impressed you the most? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This week, we have Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra who chose to go with their chic casuals at the airport. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sara Ali Khan kept it simple.

Here’s a compilation of some of the interesting airport looks from this week.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a ripped jeans with white stripes on it. She paired it with a basic white top and white sneakers as she walked out of Mumbai airport.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has been hopping cities for the promotion of her upcoming film Namaste England. Recently, she was spotted at the airport in a grey high waist pant and grey top which she rounded off with an oversized jacket and knee-high boots.

Ranveer Singh

The unconventional style guru of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh was seen in a rather subtle outfit at the airport. Looking absolute dapper, the Kill Dil won hearts in a red and black checkered shirt, blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan walked out of the airport in a white kurta and churidar. Keeping it simple, she rounded it off with pink juttis and bangles.

Shah Rukh Khan

The king of Bollywood wore a black cargo pant and a grey hoodie.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha chose to wear a military print cargo pant and a basic black top.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

