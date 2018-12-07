Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Mehendi ceremony: The couple stuns in Sabyasachi, yet again

No other Bollywood wedding has piqued people’s interest as much as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding has, probably with the exception of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s nuptials. A lot of it has to do with the high level of secrecy they have maintained so far. With a new set of pictures coming in, we only have to say that the duo has outperformed themselves, yet again. Wearing their favourite designer, Sabyasachi’s creations, they are turning out to be true couple goals.

Advertising

For their Mehendi ceremony, the Piku actor picked a pastel pink salwar suit featuring intricate embroidery all over it. She teamed it with a matching dupatta and a contrasting red shawl with a golden embroidered hemline. A statement naulakha necklace with matching jhumkas were accessorised with her outfit. Considering the fact that she is wearing heavy jewellery, she kept her make-up minimal.

Meanwhile, Ranveer opted for a printed Anarkali with a full umbrella cut that he teamed with a red jacket. It reminded us of his Bajirao Mastani promotion days.

Here are some other photos released by the newlweds in Sabyasachi:

Advertising

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

Recently, the couple was seen leaving for Bangalore for their reception on November 21 wearing Sabysachi. Ranveer looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama and a beautiful floral jacket. Standing by his side was his wife in a white anarkali and a gorgeous matching dupatta. We think she looked radiant. She accessorised her outfit with a delicate mangalsutra with a diamond pendant, huge kundan chandbaalis, and brown juttis. While Ranveer being his flamboyant self picked a very stylish pair of mojaris and cool Lennon sunglasses.

Just in case you missed it, the newlyweds arrived in Mumbai on Sunday wearing matching Sabyasachi outfits and later posed for photographers outside Ranveer’s residence.

While Ranveer wore a beige kurta and teamed it with a red and golden jacket, Deepika carried a striking red and golden dupatta with her beige kurti. She rounded out the look with statement gold earrings, neckpiece and bangles.

During their pre-wedding festivities, for the Chooda ceremony, Deepika was dressed in a heavily embroidered salwar suit that she teamed with a statement golden necklace. A neutral make-up palette with well-defined eyes and a neat updo rounded off her look beautifully.

Meanwhile, Ranveer picked a vibrant outfit that included an emerald green kurta and pyjama combo layered with an embroidered jacket and white sneakers.

The power couple of Bollywood, who exchanged vows at the picturesque Villa d’Este in Italy on November 14 looked stunning during their Konkani-style ceremony. Deepika wore a kanjeevaram sari with a bold golden border from Sabyasachi. She complemented her bridal look with Sabyasachi’s signature matha patti, a choker and uncut diamond rani haar.

Ranveer, surprisingly, decided to keep it subtle in a white and gold sherwani from the same designer.

On the second day (November 15), for the Sindhi-style ceremony, that took place at the CastaDiva Resort, overlooking Lake Como, Deepika looked resplendent in a red lehenga. Complementing her was Ranveer in a colour coordinated red sherwani.

Advertising

We think they look lovely together.