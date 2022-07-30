Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh turn muse for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022

July 30, 2022 12:30:13 pm
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pulled out all the style stops last night as they made their royal runway debut at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. Exuding unmatched royalty and elegance, the couple walked the ramp in embellished designs by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Fans were in for a treat as the duo indulged in some sweet PDA, leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry.
Like always, the Piku actor had everyone swooning over her style and grace as she slipped into a heavily embellished white lehenga featuring intricate white embroidery all over. It was paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and a dramatic cape around her shoulders.
In keeping with the regal appeal of the look, Deepika accessorised it with a stone-studded choker and matching earrings and a ring. To add the finishing touches, the actor opted for smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled and mascara-laden eyes, flushed cheeks and nude lip colour.
Beau Ranveer complemented her all-white look in a black sherwani with intricate white embroidery. It was teamed with a pair of plain black trousers.
The Gully Boy actor looked suave as he accessorised the look with a pair of diamond studs.
The fashion show, which was organised by Shabana Azmi and her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, had a host of celebrities in attendance. Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza were among the few stars spotted last night.
Anushka Sharma’s parents, too, made a lovely appearance last night as they turned up in elegant ensembles. While her mother looked beautiful in a powder blue sari by Manish Malhotra, her father kept it dapper in a navy blue blazer paired with a sleek white shirt and black pants.
