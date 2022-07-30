scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh turn muse for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022

Anushka Sharma's parents, too, made a lovely appearance last night as they turned up in elegant ensembles

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 12:30:13 pm
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer SinghDeepika and Ranveer looked ethereal together (Source: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pulled out all the style stops last night as they made their royal runway debut at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. Exuding unmatched royalty and elegance, the couple walked the ramp in embellished designs by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Fans were in for a treat as the duo indulged in some sweet PDA, leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Like always, the Piku actor had everyone swooning over her style and grace as she slipped into a heavily embellished white lehenga featuring intricate white embroidery all over. It was paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and a dramatic cape around her shoulders.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 

In keeping with the regal appeal of the look, Deepika accessorised it with a stone-studded choker and matching earrings and a ring. To add the finishing touches, the actor opted for smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled and mascara-laden eyes, flushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

ALSO READ |Ananya Panday dazzles in neon dress, Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper for Koffee with Karan

Beau Ranveer complemented her all-white look in a black sherwani with intricate white embroidery. It was teamed with a pair of plain black trousers.

Deepika Ranveer at Mijwan Fashion Show (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Gully Boy actor looked suave as he accessorised the look with a pair of diamond studs.

Deepika Ranveer at Mijwan Fashion Show (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The fashion show, which was organised by Shabana Azmi and her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, had a host of celebrities in attendance. Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza were among the few stars spotted last night.

ALSO READ |ICW 2022: Showstopper Shilpa Shetty dazzled in a cutout gown by designer Dolly J

Anushka Sharma’s parents, too, made a lovely appearance last night as they turned up in elegant ensembles. While her mother looked beautiful in a powder blue sari by Manish Malhotra, her father kept it dapper in a navy blue blazer paired with a sleek white shirt and black pants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes
Anushka sharma parents Anushka Sharma’s parents attended the Mijwan Fashion Show (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
'Yogi model': Under pressure, bend it like Bommai's latest Hindutva turn
'Yogi model': Under pressure, bend it like Bommai's latest Hindutva turn
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
In Bollywood Rewind

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
Weekly Horoscope, July 31–Aug 6: Check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, July 31–Aug 6: Check astrological prediction

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma

Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes

Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash was a star studded affair; check out who all attended it
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement