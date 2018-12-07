Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh colour coordinate in pastel pink Sabyasachi outfits; see pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who held their first reception at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace were dressed in traditional outfits looking like a royal couple. While returning to Mumbai after the celebrations, the duo was clicked at the airport twinning in Sabyasachi ensembles, yet again.

Deepika picked a pastel pink anarkali featuring a golden hemline, teamed with a floral print dupatta. While Ranveer colour coordinated with his wife in an embroidered kurta and white pyjama combo.

Deepika kept her accessories minimal and paired her outfit with golden jhumkas and mojris. Minimal make-up and hair styled in her signature neat updo rounded off her look beautifully. on the other hand, Ranveer styled his outfit with black sunnies and brown shoes.

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

The Piku actor was previously seen donning a similar anarkali from Good Earth. She teamed the pastel pink anarkali suit with a matching semi-sheer dupatta and embellished golden mojris. Minimal make-up and wavy hairdo accentuated her look.

The newlyweds were also seen twinning when they returned to India after their Italian wedding. Ranveer wore a beige kurta and teamed it with a red and gold jacket, while Deepika made a striking appearance in a red and gold dupatta teamed with a beige salwar suit. She rounded out the look with statement gold earrings, neckpiece and brown shoes.

We can’t wait to watch what the lovely couple would be wearing for the second reception.