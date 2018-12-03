From Katrina, Kareena, Anushka to Janhvi: Deepika-Ranveer’s Mumbai reception is a star-studded affair

The newlyweds, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been in the limelight ever since they announced their wedding, and the excitement is yet to fade out. The couple hosted their third wedding reception at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on December 1.

Unlike their wedding ceremony in Lake Como’s Italy, followed by receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai, which were celebrated with close friends and family, their reception saw the bigwigs of Bollywood attending the event.

Shah Rukh Khan

Among the celebs who graced the event, Shah Rukh Khan, who Deepika made her debut in Bollywood with, was seen in a smart black suit. The actor looked charming as always.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor, who attended the ceremony with her husband Saif Ali Khan, was seen in a deep green, halter neck, sequin gown from the label Alexander Terekhov. Styled by Mohit Rai, she kept her look quite simple. Saif, on the other hand, was seen in a black bandhgala kurta which he teamed with a white pyjama.

Sara Ali Khan

Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Kedarnath, was seen in an embellished dress from Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Hair let loose and styled into soft waves rounded up her look well. The actor went for a neutral palette and we think she looked rather elegant.

Rani Mukerji

Mukerji picked up a black Sabyasachi sari for the occasion and teamed it up with a bold floral printed blouse.

Ananya Panday

Among the younger stars, we spotted Panday, who donned a lovely off-shoulder gown from the designer Reem Acra. Keeping her accessories and make-up to a minimal, the starlet managed to keep her look simple and graceful.

Janhvi Kapoor

Kapoor picked a beautiful bright and plain yellow sari from Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla’s collection. She teamed it up with a silver sequinned blouse and accessorised her outfit with a maangtikka and earrings from luxury jewellery designer Renu Oberoi’s collection.

Anushka Sharma

The actor was clad in a sequin gown featuring feather detailing on the hemline from Falguni & Shane Peacock. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, she accessorised her look with statement earrings. Well defined eyes and a neat updo rounded off her look rather well.

Disha Patani

Patani looked gorgeous in a stunning silver Maison de Couture gown that complemented her svelte figure well. Accessorising her outfit with a necklace from Minawala Jewellers, and going for a dewy palette with a dab of maroon on her lips, she rounded off her look nicely.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Wearing a Tarun Tahiliani creation, Fernandez dressed to impress. Styled by Chandini Whabi, the light-hued sari was complemented with well defined eyes and a dab of red on her lips.

Malaika Arora

Arora turned heads in a sapphire-coloured, structured sari with metallic embellishments from Amit Aggarwal at the reception. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, we think the actor added quite the glam to the occasion.

Madhuri Dixit

Dixit was spotted in a stunning floral embroidered, semi-sheer sari with a matching long sleeves blouse from designer Tarun Tahiliani. She accessorised her outfit with a statement necklace and earrings. Hair tied in a bun and minimal make-up added to the charm.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha dazzled in a shimmery, mustard coloured gown from Yousef Al Jasmi’s creation. Hair styled into soft waves and neutral make-up rounded off her look rather well.

Katrina Kaif

Kaif, who was also seen at the reception opted for an ivory-hued sari with a beautiful cut out detailing on the hem from Anushree Reddy. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her outfit with statement bangles and earrings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World cut out a pretty picture in an ivory embroidered lehenga from Falguni & Shane Peacock. Smokey eyes with hair styled in waves complemented her look.

Ambanis

The entire Ambani family, who attended the Deepveer reception, made for a pretty picture. While Nita Ambani picked a black embellished gown, Isha Ambani chose a metallic, pleated gown. The men were dressed in suits.

Kalki Koechlin

The Ribbon actor made heads turn in a white deconstructed suit by Nikkhil Thampi that was teamed with a black sheer top. Black heels and earrings from Gehna jewels rounded off her look.

Yami Gautam

Dressed in an embellished, semi-sheer gown from Monisha Jaisingh, Gautam looked stunning. Stylist Aastha Sharma teamed the one-shoulder outfit with earrings and a couple of rings.

Rekha

Rekha looked breathtakingly beautiful in a gorgeous golden and purple kanjeevaram sari. Heavy gold jewellery set with hair tied tied into her signature bun with a gajra, a dewy make-up palette and bold red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Shilpa Shetty

Shetty looked sultry in a metallic gold, thigh-high slit gown from Reem Acra. Matching heels with a Renu Oberoi bracelet accentuated her outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Wearing an embellished Monisha Jaisingh gown teamed with statement earrings, Sanon looked lovely.

We think all the celebs looked stunning and added glam to DeepVeer’s reception party.