Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reception: Styled by Sabyasachi, the couple exudes royalty in Angadi Galleria sari and Rohit Bal sherwani

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a reception at Bengaluru on November 21. The duo was seen wearing traditional wear, and needless to say, they looked lovely together.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their Bengaluru reception. (Source: Instagram)

After their grand wedding at Lake Como, Italy, the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a reception at Bengaluru on November 21. The duo was seen donning traditional wear, and needless to say, they looked lovely together.

Dressed in a golden sari gifted to her by her mother from Angadi Galleria, Deepika looked regal. She accessorised her ensemble with a heavy jewellery set. For the make-up, she went for thickly-lined eyes with beautiful bronze eye make-up, red lips and styled her hair in a centre-parted bun. On the other hand, Ranveer opted for a black sherwani featuring intricate golden embroidery from Rohit Bal. The couple was styled by Sabyasachi.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their Bengaluru reception. (Photo: APH Images)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked regal. (Source: APH Images)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding reception in Bengaluru. (Source: APH Images)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look like a match made in heaven. (Source: APH Images)

Deepika and Ranveer could not stop themselves from expressing their happiness. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

Prior to this, the adorable newlyweds took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming pictures from their wedding, and it goes without saying – they had us completely obsessing over their pictures.

For their Mehendi ceremony, the Piku actor picked a pastel pink salwar suit featuring intricate embroidery all over it. She teamed it with a matching dupatta and a contrasting red shawl with a golden embroidered hemline. A statement naulakha necklace with matching jhumkas were accessorised with her outfit. Considering the fact that she is wearing heavy jewellery, she kept her make-up minimal.

Meanwhile, Ranveer opted for a printed Anarkali with a full umbrella cut that he teamed with a red jacket. It reminded us of his Bajirao Mastani promotion days.

The couple, while, leaving for their Bangalore reception also seen wearing Sabysachi. Ranveer looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama teamed with a beautiful floral jacket while Deepika was seen wearing a white anarkali and a gorgeous matching dupatta.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Sabyasachi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
After their wedding, when the newlyweds arrived in Mumbai, they colour coordinated in Sabyasachi outfits. While Ranveer wore a beige kurta along with a red and golden jacket, Deepika was clad in a beige kurti with red and gold dupatta.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone posed for the shutterbugs after they reached Ranveer’s residence in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple, who exchanged vows at the picturesque Villa d’Este in Italy on November 14 looked stunning during their Konkani-style ceremony. Deepika wore a kanjeevaram sari with a bold golden border from Sabyasachi. Ranveer, surprisingly, decided to keep it subtle in a white and gold sherwani from the same designer.

On the second day, that is, November 15, for the Sindhi-style ceremony, that took place at the CastaDiva Resort, overlooking Lake Como, Deepika looked resplendent in a red lehenga. Complementing her was Ranveer in a colour coordinated red sherwani.

The couple will host another reception at Mumbai on November 28 for the film fraternity.

