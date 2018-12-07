Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cut a pretty picture in Sabyasachi outfits; see picshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-airport-pics-sabyasachi-brides-5455030/

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cut a pretty picture in Sabyasachi outfits; see pics

While leaving for their Bangalore reception, that is scheduled to take place on November 21, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out in Sabyasachi outfits, yet again.

ranveer singh, deepika padukone latest photos
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy on November 14-15. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to India after their fairytale wedding in Italy, fans went crazy. Dressed in Sabyasachi, the newlyweds walked hand in hand. Looks like the dynamic duo is going to continue the ‘Sabyasachi-outfit streak’ for a while now as they were once again spotted in the designer’s creations at the airport.

Ranveer looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama and a beautiful floral jacket. Standing by his side was his wife in a white anarkali and a gorgeous matching dupatta. We think she looked radiant. She accessorised her outfit with a delicate mangalsutra with a diamond pendant, huge kundan chandbaalis, and brown juttis. While Ranveer being his flamboyant self picked a very stlish pair of mojaris and cool Lennon sunglasses.

Check some of the pictures here.

ranveer singh, deepika padukone latest photos
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned from Italy on Sunday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ranveer singh, deepika padukone latest photos
Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising
ranveer singh, deepika padukone latest photos
Deepika and Ranveer will also host a wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28, 2018.  (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ranveer singh, deepika padukone latest photos
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are headed to Bangalore for their wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ranveer singh, deepika padukone latest photos
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look lovely in white. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Just in case you missed it, the newlyweds arrived in Mumbai on Sunday wearing matching Sabyasachi outfits and later posed for photographers outside Ranveer’s residence.

While Ranveer wore a beige kurta and teamed it with a red and golden jacket, Deepika carried a striking red and golden dupatta on her beige kurti. She rounded out the look with statement gold earrings, neckpiece and bangles.

deepika wedding photos
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 and November 15 in Italy. (Express Photo/ Amit Chakravarty)

deepika padukone and ranveer singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh landed in Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. (Express Photo/ Amit Chakravarty)

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

Advertising

The first reception will be held in Bangalore on November 21 at The Leela Palace. While the second reception will be held in Mumbai on November 28 at The Grand Hyatt.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android