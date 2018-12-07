Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cut a pretty picture in Sabyasachi outfits; see pics

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to India after their fairytale wedding in Italy, fans went crazy. Dressed in Sabyasachi, the newlyweds walked hand in hand. Looks like the dynamic duo is going to continue the ‘Sabyasachi-outfit streak’ for a while now as they were once again spotted in the designer’s creations at the airport.

Ranveer looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama and a beautiful floral jacket. Standing by his side was his wife in a white anarkali and a gorgeous matching dupatta. We think she looked radiant. She accessorised her outfit with a delicate mangalsutra with a diamond pendant, huge kundan chandbaalis, and brown juttis. While Ranveer being his flamboyant self picked a very stlish pair of mojaris and cool Lennon sunglasses.

Check some of the pictures here.

Just in case you missed it, the newlyweds arrived in Mumbai on Sunday wearing matching Sabyasachi outfits and later posed for photographers outside Ranveer’s residence.

While Ranveer wore a beige kurta and teamed it with a red and golden jacket, Deepika carried a striking red and golden dupatta on her beige kurti. She rounded out the look with statement gold earrings, neckpiece and bangles.

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

The first reception will be held in Bangalore on November 21 at The Leela Palace. While the second reception will be held in Mumbai on November 28 at The Grand Hyatt.