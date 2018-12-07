Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reached Mumbai wearing these gorgeous Sabyasachi outfits

With the frenzy surrounding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding yet to subside, the newlyweds arrived in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple, wearing matching Sabyasachi outfits, posed for photographers outside Ranveer’s residence.

While Singh wore a beige kurta and teamed it with a red and gold jacket, Padukone carried a striking red and gold dupatta on her beige kurti. She rounded out the look with statement gold earrings, neckpiece and bangles.

The couple, who tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in Italy, will be hosting two receptions for friends and family. The first will take place in Bengaluru on November 21 at The Leela Palace. A second reception will be held in Mumbai on November 28 at The Grand Hyatt.

While their wedding was a private affair, pictures from the ceremony were shared on social media by the actors much later. Needless to say, they took social media by storm. Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning as a Sabyasachi bride on both the days. On the first day, she donned a red kanjeevaram with a bold golden border. The look was complemented with Sabyasachi’s signature matha patti, a choker and uncut diamond rani haar. On the next day, she wore an intricately embroidered red lehenga, with a veil and gotta patti work.

They look just lovely together.