Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh ace airport look with chic basics and bright smiles

Since their wedding, that took the nation by storm, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are giving us couple goals, one look at a time. The newly-weds, who recently came back from a short vacation, were spotted hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Padukone opted for causal wear and looked lovely in a black top that she paired with a pair of matching track pants. Gold hoops and black sunnies completed the look.

Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a white T-shirt that he teamed with a denim jacket. Oversized shades and a hairband completed the look.

Prior to this, they had turned heads while leaving for the vacation in colour co-ordinated outfits. Padukone was spotted donning a black high-neck tee. The look was completed with a matching skirt and was rounded out with hair parted at the side, black sunnies, matching boots and bag.

Singh looked sharp in a black tee that he teamed with a black jacket. A pair of black sunnies completed the look.

Both of them were also seen together, looking like a dream at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath‘s reception in Mumbai. Padukone stunned all in a pink Raw Mango sari with a golden border. Meanwhile, the Simmba actor looked dapper in a bandhgala and a pair of black trousers.

