Deepika Padukone looks as cute as a button in this floral-printed gown

Deepika Padukone was recently at an event, 'Dreaming With The Stars', with Ranbir Kapoor where she turned heads in a floral-printed gown.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s recent look? (Source: Deepika.heartbeat/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, as is evident, can nail almost any look. The Padmaavat actor was recently at an event, ‘Dreaming With The Stars’, with Ranbir Kapoor, where she looked lovely in a floral-printed gown. We love the ruffle details and the print. Hair tied in a bun and winged eyeliner completed the look. The dimpled-smile only added to the charm.

Prior to this, the actor looked radiant in white as she unveiled her ‘Statue of Purpose’ at London’s Madame Tussauds. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone looked striking in an Alberta Ferretti limited edition cape and suit. Hair tied in a bun, diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and subtle make-up completed the look.

She also gave us some major airport fashion goals in athleisure wear. We really liked the orange tracksuit from Nike and the way she teamed it with white sneakers and a black handbag.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of the actor’s recent looks?

