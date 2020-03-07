Deepika Padukone, Rakulpreet Singh and more: Best airport looks of the week (March 1-7)

It is not only for the red carpet, celebrities give as much importance and thought to their airport looks. As what they wear when they travel invariably becomes a topic of discussion and sets the trend. This week too we spotted many celebrities as they moved in and out of airports, looking their best. Sporting an eclectic mix of colours, cuts and silhouettes, they gave us major fashion goals. From Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, here are some of our favourite airport looks that were chic, casual and travel-friendly.
Rakulpreet Singh
Rakulpreet looked pretty as a picture in a sky blue floral dress by designer duo Hemant and Nandita. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the one-shoulder dress featured ruffle detailing at the bottom and an asymmetrical cut. The look was styled with snake print pointy toe heels. The look was pulled together with a pair of chunky studs, hair styled in soft curls and a flawless base.
Ranveer Singh
Always at his colourful best, the Gully Boy actor was seen wearing a bright purple tracksuit that was paired with a yellow graphic T-shirt. The look was completed with a pair of sneakers, a cap and sunglasses.
ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh: Who wore the red pantsuit better?
Sara Ali Khan
The Simmba actor was spotted sporting a geeky look at the airport this week. Sara opted for a black tracksuit from Puma paired which was paired with a white T-shirt. The look was completed with a pair of white flats with bow-detailing.
Deepika Padukone
Trust Deepika to ace her look every time she steps in and out of the airport. This week, she was spotted in a head-to-toe bottle-green look: a bottle green T-shirt paired with a suede co-ord set of the same colour. The look was completed with her hair styled in beachy waves, black pointy-toe stilettos and quirky sunglasses.
ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone is doing this exercise to strengthen her glutes; watch video
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi, who celebrated her birthday on March 6, always prefers comfort over style for her travels. Usually spotted in kurti sets at the airport, this time it was no different as the Dhadak actor opted for a maroon kurta set in silk which featured traditional prints. Much like always, the look was paired with embellished juttis and a pair of jhumkis.
This week, Karan was spotted at the airport looking his fashionable best. Sporting a bright red puffer jacket, he completed the look with track pants and a pair of black sports shoes. Aviators and a red sequined bag added the finishing touches.
Chitrangada Singh
Chitrangada kept it edgy at the airport in a paisley print dress which was teamed with suede beige boots. The chic look was completed with a pair of black aviators and a beige tote.
ALSO READ | All the times Kriti Sanon wowed us with her stylish looks
Kriti Sanon
The Heropanti actor was seen wearing a black dress with little white prints on it. She kept it basic by paired the flowy outfit with juttis in midnight blue. Kriti ditched makeup, and accessorised her look with an embellished bag. With coronavirus spreading rapidly, the actor opted for a mask to keep it safe.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.