Deepika Padukone, Rakulpreet Singh and more: Best airport looks of the week (March 1-7)

It is not only for the red carpet, celebrities give as much importance and thought to their airport looks. As what they wear when they travel invariably becomes a topic of discussion and sets the trend. This week too we spotted many celebrities as they moved in and out of airports, looking their best. Sporting an eclectic mix of colours, cuts and silhouettes, they gave us major fashion goals. From Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, here are some of our favourite airport looks that were chic, casual and travel-friendly.

Rakulpreet Singh

The actor seems to be welcoming spring! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor seems to be welcoming spring! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakulpreet looked pretty as a picture in a sky blue floral dress by designer duo Hemant and Nandita. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the one-shoulder dress featured ruffle detailing at the bottom and an asymmetrical cut. The look was styled with snake print pointy toe heels. The look was pulled together with a pair of chunky studs, hair styled in soft curls and a flawless base.

Ranveer Singh

The actor never fails to amaze us with his choices. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor never fails to amaze us with his choices. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Always at his colourful best, the Gully Boy actor was seen wearing a bright purple tracksuit that was paired with a yellow graphic T-shirt. The look was completed with a pair of sneakers, a cap and sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan

We like the actor’s geeky look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We like the actor’s geeky look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Simmba actor was spotted sporting a geeky look at the airport this week. Sara opted for a black tracksuit from Puma paired which was paired with a white T-shirt. The look was completed with a pair of white flats with bow-detailing.

Deepika Padukone

Hands down, this is the best airport look of the week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hands down, this is the best airport look of the week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Deepika to ace her look every time she steps in and out of the airport. This week, she was spotted in a head-to-toe bottle-green look: a bottle green T-shirt paired with a suede co-ord set of the same colour. The look was completed with her hair styled in beachy waves, black pointy-toe stilettos and quirky sunglasses.

Janhvi Kapoor

We need to get our hands on the actor’s collection of kurtis! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We need to get our hands on the actor’s collection of kurtis! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi, who celebrated her birthday on March 6, always prefers comfort over style for her travels. Usually spotted in kurti sets at the airport, this time it was no different as the Dhadak actor opted for a maroon kurta set in silk which featured traditional prints. Much like always, the look was paired with embellished juttis and a pair of jhumkis.

Karan Johar

The puffer jacket surely turned heads at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The puffer jacket surely turned heads at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This week, Karan was spotted at the airport looking his fashionable best. Sporting a bright red puffer jacket, he completed the look with track pants and a pair of black sports shoes. Aviators and a red sequined bag added the finishing touches.

Chitrangada Singh

We like the actor’s fuss-free style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We like the actor’s fuss-free style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Chitrangada kept it edgy at the airport in a paisley print dress which was teamed with suede beige boots. The chic look was completed with a pair of black aviators and a beige tote.

Kriti Sanon

Black never goes out of style, does it? (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Black never goes out of style, does it? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Heropanti actor was seen wearing a black dress with little white prints on it. She kept it basic by paired the flowy outfit with juttis in midnight blue. Kriti ditched makeup, and accessorised her look with an embellished bag. With coronavirus spreading rapidly, the actor opted for a mask to keep it safe.

