We can’t take our eyes off Deepika Padukone in this Rajesh Pratap Singh outfit

Deepika Padukone in a Rajesh Pratap Singh dress. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Instagram)

Recently, we spotted Deepika Padukone sashaying down the airport in style. The actor, who is mostly seen opting for casual trousers and tops or flared jeans and jackets while in transit, decided to wear something completely different this time. She picked a monotone dress from Rajesh Pratap Singh’s latest collection.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 23 – Sept 29)

The shirt-style, long dress featured a ruffled front and a knot around her waist. We must say that the dress is lovely and Padukone managed to pull it off effortlessly. Shaleena Nathani, who curated the look styled it with a pair of black strappy flats, a matching sling bag and a stack of bracelets. Minimal make-up and hair styled in a neat bun rounded off her look well.

A few days ago, Padukone caught our attention with her chic airport look as she picked a pair of denim palazzo pants, a white razor black top, and a printed zipper-down bomber jacket.

Deepika Padukone kept her style on point. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| While Deepika kept her denim look simple, we are really confused about what Sonam Kapoor wore

Not only her airport style statements, but even her casual style seems easy to recreate. Dressed in a pair of black joggers teamed with a matching camisole, the Padmaavat actor looked lovely. She further layered it with a light blue, folded sleeves denim jacket and white sneakers. A statement black handbag and matching sunnies were accessorized with her outfit.

Deepika Padukone in a black outfit and denim jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Padukone’s style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd