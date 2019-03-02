Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 24–Mar 02)https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/deepika-padukone-priyanka-chopra-and-more-best-airport-looks-of-the-week-feb-24-mar-2-5607962/

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 24–Mar 02)

From Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone to Raveena Tandon and Priyanka Chopra, stars opted for comfort and sported a casual look for their travels this week. A look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, fashion, celeb fashion
Whose look do you like better? (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla; Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Airports are like fashion runways where celebrities are seen rocking the latest trends. This week, most stars stepped out sporting a casual look – whether it was Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Deepika Padukone

It will not be wrong to say that Deepika Padukone can effortlessly carry off any look. And she proved the point yet again when she was recently spotted at the airport wearing a white T-shirt and black leggings which was teamed with a black jacket. The Piku actor kept her look casual and wore a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. Loose hair and a handbag rounded out the look.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, Suntan, actor, airport fashion
Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport (Express photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan was recently spotted at the airport sporting a casual look. Sticking to his usual style, the Sultan actor was seen wearing blue ripped jeans, black t-shirt and a jacket. Black shoes and a pair of sunglasses completed the look.

Priyanka Chopra

priyanka chopra at mumbai airport
Priyanka Chopra slayed the denim look. (Express photo by: Varinder Chawla)

The Quantico star was seen rocking the denim look at the airport recently. The all-denim look from Karen Walker was paired with a blue top. The look was completed with black sunnies, dark lipstick and a handbag. We quite liked the white shoes she paired the outfit with, which we feel added a funky element to the look.

Raveena Tandon

raveena tandon, fashion
Raveena Tandon looked stylish in this casual attire. (Express photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Raveena Tandon decided to keep her travel look casual and opted to wear blue jeans, black top and jacket. She kept her hair open, wore a pair of sunglasses and added a pop of colour to her lips. Knee-high boots and a cross-body sling bag completed the look.

Kangana Ranaut

Taking a break from her sari looks, the Manikarnika actor was spotted wearing a midi dress by Hugo Boss. Teamed with a Givenchy overcoat, Ranaut accessoried her look with a Hermes bag and Louis Vuitton footwear. Hair tied in a bun and a pair of sunglasses completed the look.

Kriti Sanon

Advertising

The actor, whose latest film Luka Chuppi released this week, was seen experimenting with her sartorial choices off late. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a white shirt dress layered with a pink and white jacket. The look was paired with white sneakers and sunglasses.

Whose look do you like the most?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sara Ali Khan nails the pant-sari look at the screening of Sonchiriya
2 Priyanka Chopra Jonas slays the denim look at the airport; see pics
3 Gorgeous in golden: Alia Bhatt wows at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash