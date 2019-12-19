Deepika Padukone goes print on print in Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari

Deepika Padukone wore print on print ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Deepika Padukone wore print on print ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ditching the trend of wearing contrasting coloured blouses with saris, Deepika Padukone wore a print-on-print Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 red carpet.

The actor was an epitome of grace and elegance as she paired her floral satin red drape with a strappy blouse in a similar pattern. For her simple look, she opted for a brown matte eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, a hint of nude blush and brown lips. She completed the outfit with large shoulder dusters and chose to tie her hair into a tight bun with a floral arrangement above the bun.

Deepika Padukone wore print on print ensemble while attending Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone wore print on print ensemble while attending Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone wore print on print ensemble while attending Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, she wore a similar floral printed sari and blouse set curated by the same designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, while attending the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 along with Ranveer Singh. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, she teamed the floral printed sari with a matching sleeveless blouse.

We absolutely love the statement gold necklace, also from Sabyasachi, that added a lot of elegance to her look. For the make-up, artist Sandhya Sekhar opted for a nude palette with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her in a neat updo.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh looked like a true gentleman in a checkered suit from NM Design Studio. The outfit was teamed with a white shirt and a printed tie. Stylist Nitasha Gaurav accessorised his outfit with brown shoes and a statement watch.

