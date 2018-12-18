Deepika Padukone cuts a pretty picture in this blush pink satin jumpsuit from Maison Valentino

The wedding season saw some of the most gorgeous brides this year, Deepika Padukone being one of them. After her fairytale wedding with actor Ranveer Singh at Lake Como on November 14-15, the duo has now resumed their work. The newlyweds were recently spotted attending a media talk in Mumbai.

Advertising

For the occasion, Padukone opted for a blush pink satin jumpsuit from the label Maison Valentino. Stylist Shaleena Nathani kept the look simple yet elegant with her signature bun and nude makeup. The look was accessorised well with a pair of lovely pearl studs and nude pumps.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, Padukone graced the cover of GQ India’s December 2018 issue. For the look, Padukone was seen dressed in a pair of black leather pants by Chalayan and a deep blue bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline by I.D. Sarrieri. Her outfit was accessorised with a black Tom Ford headband and a Cartier bracelet.

Prior to this, Padukone was seen setting hearts aflutter in a custom-made, shimmery red gown from Zuhair Murad. Featuring a gorgeous train with ruffles and a side slit, the actor looked lovely at her Mumbai reception.

Advertising

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit was accessorised with a matching, sheer veil and red strappy heels. For the make-up, she went for nude tones with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Georgio Gabriel styled her hair in beautiful centre-parted waves.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh looked dapper as ever in a black. He wore an embroidered tuxedo and teamed it with a white shirt and a black bow-tie. Black shoes and a pair of geeky glasses completed his look.