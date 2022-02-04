‘Beautiful’: Deepika Padukone wows in one of Victoria Beckham’s ‘favourite looks’

Deepika Padukone, who has been promoting her film Gehraiyaan alongside co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, is back at it again with her jaw-dropping promo looks.

While she took the feminine chic route for promoting her previous movie 83, co-starring husband Ranveer Singh, this promo tour is all about power dressing, and her latest look is our favourite so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Styled by her long-time stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika wore a classic and timeless all-white look by Victoria Beckham. She paired her wide-leg pleated trousers with a fitted white 70s style shirt, both from the brand’s Pre Spring Summer ’22 collection.

Victoria, too, approved of the look as she took to Instagram to share Deepika’s pic with the caption: “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks 🤍🤍”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

To complement this crisp white look, Deepika went super minimal with accessories, donning only a pair of golden rectangular hoop earrings. Her hair was tousled in messy waves and her nude palette makeup with nude lips and kohl-lined eyes completed the look beautifully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika also seems to be loving structured, statement blazers this season as she styled not one but two looks in long blazers worn as a dress. Like this stunning Alexandre Vauthier number with Gucci shoes. Her makeup was anything but minimal as she opted for statement bushy brows and glossy oxblood lips, her hair slicked back in a wet look.

ALSO SEE | Deepika Padukone’s blazer look is the perfect mix of comfort and glam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Yet another blazer look from Geheraiyaan promotions was this David Koma black and white patterned number that she effortlessly styled with a pair of thigh-high heeled boots. She wore her hair back in a Samurai-inspired look and ditched the red and nude lips for a bright pink shade.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!