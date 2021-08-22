scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in blue co-ords on Vogue’s digital cover

Deepika Padukone kept her look simple, stylish and elegant; see photo

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 22, 2021
deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone shared that she admired her mother's sense of style. (Source: deepikapadukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone recently featured on Vogue India‘s digital cover, looking vibrant as ever. The 35-year-old pulled off a simple and elegant look as she posed for a photoshoot for luxury watch and jewellery manufacturer Chopard.

Deepika went for a powder-blue co-ord set — a full-sleeved top with a plunging V-back with a wrap detail, and a pair of high-waist trousers. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

The Padmaavat actor accessorised the look with a pair of big diamond studs and a simple chain necklace. She also wore a ‘Happy Sport’ Chopard watch in stainless steel and 18k ethical rose gold with “dancing diamonds”.

Also Read |Deepika Padukone aces comfort dressing in a Rs 50,000 red jumper; see pics

Deepika completed the look with minimal makeup, including a nude lip shade. Her hair was styled into a messy bun.

In an interview with Vogue, the actor shared that she always admired her mother’s style. “For as long as I can remember, her style has been classic, elegant and something I have always related to. I also find women who are confident and unapologetically themselves extremely stylish and inspiring,” she was quoted as saying.

Talking about how her own style has evolved over the years, Deepika added, “While my style inherently has always been classic, over the years I’d like to believe I have become more open to-and confident in-trying out different styles, colours and silhouettes.”

The actor hardly ever disappoints with her looks. What do you think of this one?

