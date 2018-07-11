Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor: Whose monotone travel style do you like?

Deepika Padukone (R) and Sonam Kapoor keep it classy in monochrome. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Deepika Padukone (R) and Sonam Kapoor keep it classy in monochrome. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Stepping out of the Mumbai airport with a big smile on her face, Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone was seen giving us some major fashion goals in casulas. Now, it’s not easy to look like a million bucks in basics, but trust the Padmaavat actor to make heads turn with her inimitable charm.

For someone who has always talked about how fashion is more about comfort and not following trends, Padukone proved her point with her latest travel style. The white bodysuit tee teamed with a pair of stylish black pant looked lovely on her. Nude make-up, round sunglasses and black Nike sneakers rounded out her look. The only thing which did not work with the outfit was her brown letter bag, but it’s something which can be overlooked.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who wore the classic ‘white tee-blue jeans’ combo better?

Check some of the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone arrives at the airport in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone arrives at the airport in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone keeps it simple in monotone. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone keeps it simple in monotone. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone flashes a beautiful smile at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone flashes a beautiful smile at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, lovebirds Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja were seen walking hand-in-hand when they stepped out of the airport. Both of them were seen twinning in black outfits with Sonam keeping it simple yet chic in an oversized blazer which she styled with culottes and white sneakers. Ahuja opted for a black track pant and a plain black T-shirt and funky sneakers.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor’s unusual curation in Tokyo fails to impress

Check out the pictures here.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja arrives with husband Anand Ahuja. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor Ahuja arrives with husband Anand Ahuja. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The couple was seen twinning in black. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple was seen twinning in black. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Would you try Sonam Kapoor’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Would you try Sonam Kapoor’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The couple is all smiles at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple is all smiles at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Whose style do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd