Deepika Padukone plays with bling and we love it

Deepika Padukone’s sartorial taste can be defined as subtle and understated. However, one can trust the actor to make statements and how. Recently, Padukone was spotted in a pair of metallic silver pants from the label IRO. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the pants were teamed with a basic white T-shirt that balanced all the bling rather well.

Advertising

The look was rounded out with a messy hairdo and winged eyeliner.

Prior to this, she was spotted at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 turning heads in an all-green outfit from Ashi Studio. Styled by Nathani, the dramatic off-shoulder top with a voluminous cape was paired with matching bell-bottomed pants. Although she did impress us much, nobody could have pulled that off other than her.

ALSO READ | Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: A look at who wore what

Advertising

The actor was also at the fundraising dinner organised by the Youth Anxiety Center in New York City recently. The Padmaavat actor was spotted in a black pantsuit from Alberta Ferretti. The combination of flared pants and blazer looked great on her.

We also like how the look was accessorised with matching black pumps and chandelier earrings. Not going overboard with make-up, it was kept minimal and was completed with hair styled in loose curls. At the event, the actor was spotted with supermodel Kendall Jenner. The latter was seen wearing a bodycon dress.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone gives boss lady vibes as she poses with Kendall Jenner

What do you think of her latest looks?