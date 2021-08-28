Deepika Padukone raises temperature in printed bralette; you won’t believe the cost

August 28, 2021 3:25:55 pm
Deepika Padukone’s latest look has left us awestruck. Proving yet again her impeccable sense of style, the 35-year-old oozed oomph in a simple-yet-sultry outfit.
For the look, Deepika wore a printed white silk bralette from Versace with black lace straps and a sweetheart neckline. It featured the brand’s Trésor Pinstripe-print and a lace hem.
The bralette was paired with Alexander McQueen black leather pants with ruched hem and silver Saint Laurent stilettos.
Deepika did not sport any accessories with the ensemble. The look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.
Adding to the look, Deepika went for smokey eyes and a nude lip shade. Her hair was middle-parted and neatly tied into a low bun.
Do you know how much the bralette costs? On farfetch.com, it costs a whopping $1084 (Rs 79,670.53).
We cannot take our eyes off Deepika in the ensemble. What do you think of her latest look?
