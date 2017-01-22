Taking a bow: Deepika, Parineeti, Sridevi lead Bollywood’s new obsession with funky bows

Which bow look are you going to style yourself in tonight? (Source: Instagram) Which bow look are you going to style yourself in tonight? (Source: Instagram)

Bows are back! After festooning gifts and flowers, artistic bows are now a common sight in the fashion circuit. Bollywood’s obsession to flaunt funky bows is a clear sign of the new fetish that is making way into new designer wear. In the Victorian era, bows were spotted not only in women’s apparels but in menswear too. However, they happened to be a slightly smaller, rounder and subtly-designed. Bows fell out of fashion thereafter but made a stronger comeback in the late 1940s studded in brooches, brocades, gemstones and jewels. From then on, bows have been in and out of fashion.

ALSO SEE | Deepika, Kareena, Anushka: 40 shades of Bollywood monochrome magic

Bracketed in simpler patterns and elegant shapes to lend a certain ladylike feel, bows are turning into a tad more fun and frivolous add-on to newly designed garments, bags, clutches, rings, earrings, heels and ballies now. Bow-tied straps, pussy-bow blouses, bow-topped shoes, bow-shaped studs or bow hair accessories — designers are working magic with knotted surprises in their latest ensembles. From Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra to Swara Bhaskar and Sridevi, actresses are experimenting with peculiar bows to boost their style files.

Steal a glance at B-town beauties looking pretty and poised:

Deepika Padukone

For her prominent appearance at The Late Late Show with James Corden, Padukone opted for a savage look in a monochrome Wolk Morais jumpsuit. The high-neckline jumpsuit is decked with a black pussy-bow on top to give an aristocratic look. The bow complements the jumpsuit quite well and gives an edge to her aura. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, she paired it with Jimmy Choo shoes. While Hung Vanngo assisted her for make-up and Christian Wood did her hair, she stepped out in a natural skin tone, light pink lip shade, bold black eyeliner and wavy light-brown tresses.

Deepika Padukone wore a jumpsuit decked with a black pussy-bow on top. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone wore a jumpsuit decked with a black pussy-bow on top. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra

Pretty in pink, Parineeti Chopra graced the Filmfare Awards in an off-shoulder evening gown designed by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner. With an adjoining big bow at the top, the dress made the 28-year-old look regal and resplendent. Keeping everything else simple while making it dramatic with the bow, the actress nailed the look with silver earrings from The Diamond Gallery and an Aurelle ring.

Parineeti Chopra graced the Filmfare Awards in an off-shoulder pink evening gown with an adjoining big bow. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram) Parineeti Chopra graced the Filmfare Awards in an off-shoulder pink evening gown with an adjoining big bow. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu

Rocking the casual look, Taapsee Pannu wore a Dsquared2 full-sleeved blue shirt picked from Fervour and teamed it with a three-fourth deep blue skirt with white polka dots from Urban Rust. The top boasted of a matching bow of the same fabric and colour. Styled by Saniya Shadadpuri, the actress wore nude pumps, kept her make-up minimal and tied her hair in a neat bun to complement her outfit.

Taapsee Pannu rocked double patterns for the top and skirt. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu rocked double patterns for the top and skirt. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Swara Bhaskar

Like a bride straight out of a fairy tale, Swara Bhaskar donned a white strapless gown designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The gown is not only embellished with embroidered gemstones, but fragments of ribbon-like bows too. Looking divine, she accessorised exquisitely with rings and earrings from Ghanasingh Be True.

Swara Bhaskar donned a white strapless gown embellished with fragments of ribbon-like bows. (Source: Swara Bhaskar/Instagram) Swara Bhaskar donned a white strapless gown embellished with fragments of ribbon-like bows. (Source: Swara Bhaskar/Instagram)

Sridevi

At Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash, Sridevi styled it right in black-and-white. A Valentino pussy-bow blouse and ankle-length black culottes, the outfit adeptly put the bow in spotlight. The Chanel clutch and Gucci pearl T-strap sandals went with the flow. However, her make-up looked a bit overdone and had scope to be toned down.

Sridevi styled it right in black-and-white in a Valentino pussy-bow blouse. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sridevi styled it right in black-and-white in a Valentino pussy-bow blouse. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor

Dressed in a Temperley London embroidered outfit, Sonam Kapoor wore a matching white bow. The silk bow looked great with the attire. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Chandini Whabi, she wore maroon boots from Stuart Weitzman to accent her fashion statement.

Sonam Kapoor added a matching white bow with the Temperley London attire. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor added a matching white bow with the Temperley London attire. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Wearing a full-sleeved sheer aqua mini dress designed by Shehla Khan, Shraddha Kapoor kept it sweet and simple at the Bigg Boss 10 house. A long ribbon tied into a neat bow near the collar area enhanced her look. Opting for natural makeup and lip colour, Kapoor wore Steve Madden stilettos with the dress.

Shraddha Kapoor kept it sweet and simple with a long ribbon tied into a neat bow. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor kept it sweet and simple with a long ribbon tied into a neat bow. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia

Taking organic cotton and linen to the red carpet in monochromes, Neha Dhupia wore a parachute organic cotton shirt and black pinstripe linen skirt from The Chola Label at the Filmfare Awards 2017. The organic shirt boasts of a giant pussy-bow, which pushes the envelope for the actress. Dhupia accented it with pearl studs and a long layered necklace from her own vintage collection.

Neha Dhupia wore a parachute organic cottonshirt with a giant pussy bow. (Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia wore a parachute organic cottonshirt with a giant pussy bow. (Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin

Looking like a cute schoolgirl, Kalki Koechlin recently dressed herself in Gucci dress adorned with laces and a black Gucci handbag. Styled by Ekta Rajani, she wore a pink bow and pearl earrings along with it to complement her dress.

Kalki Koechlin dressed herself in Gucci dress adorned with laces along with a pink bow. (Source: Instagram) Kalki Koechlin dressed herself in Gucci dress adorned with laces along with a pink bow. (Source: Instagram)

Clearly, bows are timeless when it comes to accentuating style statements, be it jazzing up with jewellery or adding it to the dress itself. So, are bows the next big thing?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd