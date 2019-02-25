Deepika Padukone rocks a pantsuit look like a boss

Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone made quite a statement in an ensemble from Paule Ka. The checkered blazer was teamed with a matching pair of trousers.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s look? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone was recently seen at the 44th global summit of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in Kochi, making quite a statement in an ensemble from Paule Ka. The checkered blazer was teamed with a matching pair of trousers. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, we like how she used the black camisole to add a risqué element to the look.

With hair parted at the centre, she accessorised her look with earrings from Viange and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Prior to this, the actor was seen slaying on the red carpet in a custom-made Amit Aggarwal pleated gown at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. The ensemble had a long trail and it added much drama to the whole look.

She was also seen nailing a white sari at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards 2019. Styled by Nathani, the embroidered white sari by Rahul Mishra was teamed with a contrasting embroidered beige blouse. The look was completed with hair tied in a bun and dark lipstick.

At the Mumbai airport, she was also seen in an all-black outfit that consisted of a black tunic top and sheer black stockings. This was further paired with a jacket.

What do you think of her style quotient?

