Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

Deepika Padukone stands out in orange gown on Cannes red carpet

After serving a trendy, messy-chic look in a tasseled black gown with a plunging neck, Deepika completely switched up and opted for an elegant and timeless look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 3:50:49 pm
deepika padukone, cannes film festivalDeepika Padukone in Ashi Studio at Cannes. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/ Instagram)

In yet another breathtaking red carpet appearance, Cannes Film Festival jury member Deepika Padukone once again proved why she is a red carpet darling. After serving a trendy, messy-chic look in a tasseled black gown with a plunging neck, Deepika completely switched up her look and opted for an elegant and timeless look in an orange gown.

Take a look:

The Cocktail actor wore a custom Ashi Studio gown, known for their super structural and impeccable draped creations. The mermaid silhouette of the gown featured not one but two trains.

ALSO READ |Deepika at Cannes 2022: Actor looks mesmerising in fiery red gown, diamond necklace

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) 

The shoulder and the back of the gown had a wonderful knotted, structured detail that draped her from the back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

To give the stunning gown all the attention it deserves, Deepika swayed away from a bold eye and sported neutral, minimal makeup instead. She accessorised the look with contrasting sea green dangler earrings, and wore matching stilettoes to complete the look.

ALSO READ |Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes first appearance; looks stunning in a sequin mini dress

In 2018, too, Deepika opted for an Ashi Studio gown that broke the internet — superbly ruffled, electric pink in colour, and featuring all the drama a red carpet gown needs.

