Deepika Padukone stands out in orange gown on Cannes red carpet

In yet another breathtaking red carpet appearance, Cannes Film Festival jury member Deepika Padukone once again proved why she is a red carpet darling. After serving a trendy, messy-chic look in a tasseled black gown with a plunging neck, Deepika completely switched up her look and opted for an elegant and timeless look in an orange gown.

The Cocktail actor wore a custom Ashi Studio gown, known for their super structural and impeccable draped creations. The mermaid silhouette of the gown featured not one but two trains.

The shoulder and the back of the gown had a wonderful knotted, structured detail that draped her from the back.

To give the stunning gown all the attention it deserves, Deepika swayed away from a bold eye and sported neutral, minimal makeup instead. She accessorised the look with contrasting sea green dangler earrings, and wore matching stilettoes to complete the look.

In 2018, too, Deepika opted for an Ashi Studio gown that broke the internet — superbly ruffled, electric pink in colour, and featuring all the drama a red carpet gown needs.

