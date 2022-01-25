Deepika Padukone makes heads turn in an orange cut-out dress

January 25, 2022 8:00:22 pm
Deepika Padukone surely knows how to impress with her impeccable style. As the actor kickstarts the promotions of her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan, she is making sure to keep us on our toes with her fashion choices that are bold, edgy and chic.
Recently, she made a jaw-dropping appearance in an orange midi dress from designer David Koma‘s Resort 2022 collection. The ribbed backless dress featured full-sleeves, asymmetrical hemline and a crisscross cutout neckline.
Styled by her long-time stylist Shaleena Nathani, she accessorised the look with statement gold earrings, rings and pointed black heels with strappy tie-up detailing.
Deepika left her short hair open in side-partition and added the finishing touches with kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara, filled-in eyebrows, slightly blushed and highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour.
Prior to this, the 83 actor opted for a stunning Milo Maria red faux leather dress with a plunging crisscross halter neckline.
Deepika styled the look with matching red heels and bold red lips. She ditched accessories and added some glam with smokey eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara laden eyes and highlighted cheekbones.
Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11 and we can’t wait to see more of Deepika’s stylish promotional looks!
