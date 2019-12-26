Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh: Who wore the red pantsuit better?

Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak is all set to release next month, and the actor is busy promoting the film. Much like always, she has been impressing the fashion police (and us) by stepping out in varied looks. But there was something about her latest outfit, an oversized pantsuit, that caught our attention, and we found it to be extremely cute. Her look reminded us of a similar outfit that her better half, Ranveer Singh, was spotted wearing earlier.
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Piku actor was seen putting her best fashion foot forward in a red pantsuit from Jacquemus which she teamed with matching chunky sneakers from Nike.
Take a look at the pictures below.
The actor added an element of bling to her look by accessorising her outfit with a pair of golden hoop earrings and sleek golden neckpieces from Outhouse Jewellery. To pull her look together, she tied her hair in a half-knot, went for soft brown smokey eyes and a nude pink lip shade. However, it was her red sunglasses that elevated the look.
Now check out the look it reminded us of!
View this post on Instagram
The Padmaavat actor stood out at the Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019 in a crimson three-piece suit with a green tie and striped shirt, all from Gucci. The look was completed with classy slip-ons. But what stole the show was the red beret, sunglasses and walking stick he accessorised with, adding drama to the overall look.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Going by the pictures, looks like red really is their favourite colour. Proof: their latest picture that they both shared on Christmas.
View this post on Instagram
Clad here in red too, the Ranveer captioned the picture: “All I want for Christmas🎄❤️.”
View this post on Instagram
While Deepika captioned it: “Merry Christmas from us!🎄 (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!”
What do you think about their looks?
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App