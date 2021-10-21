scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Deepika Padukone just won the airport fashion game with her latest look

Her short hairdo really worked for the look, as she accessorised it with a mask, stilettos, and handbag.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 21, 2021 10:50:58 am
What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone is known for her striking airport looks. The actor often opts for altheisure but she has also been seen in ethnic wear and dresses. But she just set a new standard with her latest look — clearly winning the airport fashion game!

Recently, she stepped out looking liking a vision in a black crop top which was teamed with a white knotted shirt and tan faux leather pants.

Her short hairdo really worked for the look, as she accessorised it with black mask, stilettos, and handbag. She added the perfect amount of bling with a gold chain neckpiece.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone cut an impressive picture at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Here are some of her other airport looks.

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone latest pics, Deepika Padukone latest news, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport style, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak fashion, Raveena Tandon latest haircut, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone in joggers and denim jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) airport fashion, airport style, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, parineeti chopra, amyra dastur, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone in Masaba Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone latest pics, Deepika Padukone latest news, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone airport fashion, Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding, Deepika Padukone prewedding ceremony, Deepika Padukone Sabyasachi, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a sweater and skirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) deepika padukone Deepika Padukone looked stunning at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Which is your favourite look?

