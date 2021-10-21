Deepika Padukone just won the airport fashion game with her latest look

Deepika Padukone is known for her striking airport looks. The actor often opts for altheisure but she has also been seen in ethnic wear and dresses. But she just set a new standard with her latest look — clearly winning the airport fashion game!

Recently, she stepped out looking liking a vision in a black crop top which was teamed with a white knotted shirt and tan faux leather pants.

Her short hairdo really worked for the look, as she accessorised it with black mask, stilettos, and handbag. She added the perfect amount of bling with a gold chain neckpiece.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone cut an impressive picture at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone cut an impressive picture at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Here are some of her other airport looks.

Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone in joggers and denim jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in joggers and denim jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone in Masaba Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in Masaba Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone with Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh . (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a sweater and skirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a sweater and skirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone looked stunning at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone looked stunning at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look?

