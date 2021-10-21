Deepika Padukone just won the airport fashion game with her latest look

October 21, 2021 10:50:58 am
Deepika Padukone is known for her striking airport looks. The actor often opts for altheisure but she has also been seen in ethnic wear and dresses. But she just set a new standard with her latest look — clearly winning the airport fashion game!
Recently, she stepped out looking liking a vision in a black crop top which was teamed with a white knotted shirt and tan faux leather pants.
Her short hairdo really worked for the look, as she accessorised it with black mask, stilettos, and handbag. She added the perfect amount of bling with a gold chain neckpiece.
Here are some of her other airport looks.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Which is your favourite look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-