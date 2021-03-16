Deepika Padukone evokes old world charm in this one-shoulder dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Recently, Alia Bhatt rang in her 28th birthday with a bash that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Among them, was Deepika Padukone who was seen in an off-white outfit from the label Proenza Schouler. The one-shoulder fitted dress complemented her svelte frame rather well.

Styled by her regular stylist Shaleena Nathani, the look was completed with filled-in eyebrows, smokey eyes and her short hairdo parted at the center.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, the Padmaavat actor was spotted in a mustard top from the label ALC which was paired with flared jeans. She kept the look neat and completed it with hair tied in a bun and accessorised with a black sling bag from Louis Vuitton.

The actor’s fixation with white is well-known, and over the years she has expressed her love for the colour on multiple occasion. Here are some instances.

Everything said and done, her short hairdo really adds a nice spark to her looks.

