Mitali Borude picks the same Sabyasachi lehenga as Deepika Padukone for her wedding reception

Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray and daughter-in-law Mitali Borude’s wedding reception in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. The mega event was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood – right from Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar to Rohit Shetty, among others. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar also graced the event.

Advertising

For the reception, the bride went for a floral pink and red lehenga from Sabyasachi Mukherji’s Dil-Guldasta collection which she styled with his signature belt. The delicately embroidered Bordeaux silk outfit with hand-dyed silk-floss, beaten silver, velvet appliques, gold thread, rhinestones and rose-tinted crystals looked good on her.

Since the outfit was heavy, she kept the rest of the look simple with just a diamond necklace and dangler set. Gorgeous curls and minimal make-up added finishing touches to her look.

Though we love Mithali’s subtle yet elegant bridal look, it reminds us of Deepika Padukone’s post-wedding look, where she tried to channel Frida Kahlo’s iconic style. The Padmaavat actor went all out with those signature features of the Mexican artist— unapologetic brows, flushed cheeks, bold eyes, braided updo, an elaborate flower crown and a colourful floral outfit.

Advertising

While both of them carried the Sabyasachi lehenga well, we think Padukone’s look was edgy and just a bit more glamorous.