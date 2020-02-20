There’s no nice way to say this: Deepika Padukone needs to stop wearing black

What do you think about her latest look? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about her latest look? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone’s love for the colour black needs no reiteration. In most of her red carpet appearances and other outings as well, she usually goes for black. The actor, however, does try to add some quirky element to her outfits in an effort to not make it look regular. But then, her recent pictures are only proving the old belief true: too much of anything is not nice.

For the recently held Smule Mirchi Awards, the actor stepped out in all-black ensemble from Balmain. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, it consisted of a one-piece black body-hugging jumpsuit which was paired with a matching blazer. Well, things did not end there. The outfit also came with a black hood and it is here that we feel both the actor and the designer were trying just too hard.

The ensemble not only looked off for the event but also unsalvagable even by Padukone’s standard of grace. One can already see the trolls coming for this.

Deepika Padukone had stepped out in an all-black ensemble from Balmain. (Source: APH Images) Deepika Padukone had stepped out in an all-black ensemble from Balmain. (Source: APH Images)

She rounded out the look with a sheen of glitter near her eyes, filled in eyebrows and a messy hairdo, while accessorising it with chunky bracelets and some rings.

Deepika Padukone really needs to stop black. (Source: APH Images) Deepika Padukone really needs to stop black. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, at the Femina Nykaa Beauty Awards 2020, the actor had stepped out in a strapless black velvet gown from Yanina Couture. Also styled by Nathani, the outfit stood out for the sleeves with fur details. The look was completed with smokey eyes and accessorised with a diamond neckpiece and earrings.

See the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone went for black at the red carpet. (Source: APH Images) Deepika Padukone went for black at the red carpet. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of her recent look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd