Deepika Padukone’s airport #stylegoals: Would you try this comfy cape shirt?

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s white Masaba Gupta cape shirt? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s white Masaba Gupta cape shirt? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

With summers sweeping in, cool and comfortable fabrics are the need of the hour. While deconstructed shirts are definitely a chic pick for a day out in the scorching heat, Deepika Padukone has another interesting option. The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted at the airport in a white muslin cape shirt right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta. The comfy top was teamed with skinny blue jeans and a pair of killer brown boots.

The actor went minimal with the make-up, and rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and middle-parted soft waves. Applauding Padukone’s airport pick, designer Masaba Gupta shared an Instagram post that read, “I’m so happy she decided to wear this, I have a rack full of muslin pieces which we then convert into printed pieces for retail! And I love them raw, in this form as much as I love them in print. these are the pieces no one gets to see, but I am tempted to do a capsule in all white structures pieces.”

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone picked a white muslin cape shirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone picked a white muslin cape shirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone stepped out in a Masaba Gupta outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone stepped out in a Masaba Gupta outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone paired her shirt with a pair of skinny blue jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone paired her shirt with a pair of skinny blue jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone complemented her look with a killer pair of boots. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone complemented her look with a killer pair of boots. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone’s pastel pink anarkali is the perfect pick for warm summer evenings

Earlier, we had seen the actor giving us another inspiring look while jet-setting in ankle-high sweatpants, teamed with a white tank top. Although her look had been quite minimal, the actor had added oomph with a pair of sunnies and a drool-worthy Chanel bag. She had rounded out her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone kept her travel look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone kept her travel look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone complemented it with a chic Chanel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone complemented it with a chic Chanel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd