Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Deepika Padukone’s airport #stylegoals: Would you try this comfy cape shirt?

Airport style: Deepika Padukone stepped out in a white muslin cape shirt for her airport attire and we think she nailed it. Check out some style lessons to add oomph to the casual look.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 1:37:45 pm
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone Masaba Gupta, Deepika Padukone western style, indian express, indian express news What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s white Masaba Gupta cape shirt? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
With summers sweeping in, cool and comfortable fabrics are the need of the hour. While deconstructed shirts are definitely a chic pick for a day out in the scorching heat, Deepika Padukone has another interesting option. The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted at the airport in a white muslin cape shirt right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta. The comfy top was teamed with skinny blue jeans and a pair of killer brown boots.

The actor went minimal with the make-up, and rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and middle-parted soft waves. Applauding Padukone’s airport pick, designer Masaba Gupta shared an Instagram post that read, “I’m so happy she decided to wear this, I have a rack full of muslin pieces which we then convert into printed pieces for retail! And I love them raw, in this form as much as I love them in print. these are the pieces no one gets to see, but I am tempted to do a capsule in all white structures pieces.”

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone Masaba Gupta, Deepika Padukone western style, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone Masaba Gupta, Deepika Padukone western style, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone picked a white muslin cape shirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone Masaba Gupta, Deepika Padukone western style, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone stepped out in a Masaba Gupta outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone Masaba Gupta, Deepika Padukone western style, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone paired her shirt with a pair of skinny blue jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone Masaba Gupta, Deepika Padukone western style, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone complemented her look with a killer pair of boots. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the actor giving us another inspiring look while jet-setting in ankle-high sweatpants, teamed with a white tank top. Although her look had been quite minimal, the actor had added oomph with a pair of sunnies and a drool-worthy Chanel bag. She had rounded out her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone western fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone western fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone kept her travel look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone western fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone complemented it with a chic Chanel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

 

