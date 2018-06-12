Deepika Padukone’s airport #stylegoals: Would you try this comfy cape shirt?

With summers sweeping in, cool and comfortable fabrics are the need of the hour. While deconstructed shirts are definitely a chic pick for a day out in the scorching heat, Deepika Padukone has another interesting option. The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted at the airport in a white muslin cape shirt right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta. The comfy top was teamed with skinny blue jeans and a pair of killer brown boots.
The actor went minimal with the make-up, and rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and middle-parted soft waves. Applauding Padukone’s airport pick, designer Masaba Gupta shared an Instagram post that read, “I’m so happy she decided to wear this, I have a rack full of muslin pieces which we then convert into printed pieces for retail! And I love them raw, in this form as much as I love them in print. these are the pieces no one gets to see, but I am tempted to do a capsule in all white structures pieces.”
Earlier, we had seen the actor giving us another inspiring look while jet-setting in ankle-high sweatpants, teamed with a white tank top. Although her look had been quite minimal, the actor had added oomph with a pair of sunnies and a drool-worthy Chanel bag. She had rounded out her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.
