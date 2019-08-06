Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora give monsoon fashion a chic twist; see pics

Monsoon can make things look grey and gloomy, but it should definitely not reflect on one’s sartorial choices — and this is something Bollywood celebrities ensure doesn’t happen. From airports to casual dining, they have a monsoon fix for every occasion. Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen walking out of the airport with her in-laws Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani in an all-black look.

This is not the first time the Piku actor has been spotted in an all-black look at the airport, and her latest look was all about street style. Pairing an an oversized Nike sweatshirt with cycling shorts, the actor nailed the look. We like how she complemented it by wearing a Nike fanny bag.

Keeping it stylish, she accesorised it with golden bracelets, a classic watch, and her wedding ring, and completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and black sunglasses. Padukone opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail. You too can bookmark the chic look for your next flight or even a coffee date with your friends.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora was spotted giving style lessons on how to rock a monochrome look on a dinner date with her girl gang in Mumbai. The TV host and actor was seen looking stylish in a white v-neck T-shirt which she paired with striped high rise shorts and an oversized white blazer.

The white ensemble was paired with an 0ff-white sling bag and Chanel slip-ons. To glam it up, Arora went for nude lips, glowing make-up, winged eyeliner and kept her locks open.

Whose style do you prefer?