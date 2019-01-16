Deepika Padukone or Malaika Arora: Who nailed the monochrome airport fashion?

Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora’s travel style has mostly been on point. Recently they were spotted in monochrome outfits while sashaying down the airport. While Padukone looked extremely chic, Arora’s outfit had a quirky element to it.

The Paadmavat actor was clad in a pair of black jeans and boots teamed with a white high-neck sweater that she further styled with another matching, beaded sweater. With a black handbag and sunnies, her look was rounded off with minimal make-up.

Like Padukone, Arora too picked a pair of black pants and boots that she combined with a white sweatshirt featuring a sequinned, quirky print on it. The emblazonment also added a pop of colour to her look. A black oversized handbag with a neutral make-up palette complemented her look.

Monochrome outfits have always been a hit whenever the B-town celebs have donned them as part of their airport fashion. Let’s take a look at some of the other instances:

We liked how Kangana Ranaut paired her black and white plaid dress from Marks and Spencer with black stockings and casually carried a Miumiu overcoat. With H&M shoes and Lady Dior handbag, we think she looked comfortable and chic.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted stepping out in a black suit teamed with a white tee The wrap-over blazer complemented her svelte frame rather well. The look was accessorised with a gold multi-layered necklace, round hoop earrings and sneakers. The red lipstick made quite a statement and went extremely well with the overall look.

What do you think about Padukone and Arora’s look?