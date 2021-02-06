scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 06, 2021
From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: How Bollywood is travelling in comfort and style

Be it Katrina's all black comfortable look or Alia Bhatt playing with colours- you will surely get your fun and comfortable wardrobe lessons for you next vacation!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 6, 2021 12:05:17 pm
What do you think of this look?(Photo: stylebyami/ Instagram, PR handout, Designed by Gargi Singh)

As the world is slowly reopening, everyone is eager to visit their favourite destinations and so are our celebs. Travelling in style and comfort seems to be the new mantra of 2021 as these stars give us travel wardrobe goals. If you’re all packed to go to the place you have been wanting to visit and still wondering what to wear in transit, our Bollywood celebrities are here to your rescue!

Deepika Padukone

Travel with comfort, take inspiration from Deepika as she travels with style in white and beige. She styled her comfortable outfit with black and white shoes and a brown handbag to give her look a finishing touch.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt can be seen playing with colours and looking sleek with her statement hoops. Her black mask has her initial alphabet printed which goes well with her outfit and matching black jacket.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif keeps it simple yet stylish with her all-black travel outfit with her hair middle-parted and kept down. We dig this look!

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

The actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill looks like a Barbie Doll in her all-pink outfit. She can be seen playing with shades of pink and we can’t stop obsessing over this look!

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: stylebyami/ Instagram, PR handout)

Spotted wearing Indian outfit with floral pattern, Malaika Arora’s outfit looked comfortable and stylish. She paired her outfit with a brown bag and beautiful jhuttis to finish her look!

