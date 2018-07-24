The cost of Deepika Padukone’s outfit at her Madame Tussauds prep will blow your mind

Deepika Padukone wore a formal white shirt and black leather pants at the meeting for her Madame Tussauds measurements. (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Deepika Padukone wore a formal white shirt and black leather pants at the meeting for her Madame Tussauds measurements. (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Deepika Padukone is all set to get immortalised in wax at the Madame Tussauds museum in London and Delhi. The actor, who is known for making style statements in comfy wear, was seen spreading monochrome magic during a meeting with the experts in London to get her measurements and pictures taken.

The 32-year-old star wore a formal white shirt and black leather pants from the international brand Proenza Schouler with a belt around her waist. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit was paired with gold earrings, a watch and multiple bracelets. While Sandhya Shekar worked on her make-up with a soft dewy look, her hair was styled by Khair Studios in beautiful waves.

However, what caught our eyes is the leather pants with zipper detailing. An online search soon showed that the statement pants are available at $2,450 or approximately Rs 1,68,000.

Reportedly, the first wax figure will be launched in London early next year. Meanwhile, another statue will follow suit in Delhi a few months later. “It’s an amazing feeling, to be honest. It’s fun and exciting. And in a way, I think I feel a lot of gratitude as well when you give back to your fans…,” the actor said when asked about how she feels about getting her own wax figure at such an iconic museum.

