Deepika Padukone looks radiant in white as she unveils her Statue of Purpose at London’s Madame Tussauds

Actor Deepika Padukone was in London to unveil her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds and looked radiant in white. Click here to see photos.

Deepika Padukone turned heads in a white cape and suit. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is the latest actor to have her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in London. Called the Statue of Purpose, it looks strikingly similar to the Padmaavat actor who was there to unveil it with husband Ranveer Singh and family. Needless to say, she looked radiant in a white ensemble.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone turned heads in an Alberta Ferretti limited edition cape and suit. Although the actor looked striking, we have mixed opinions about the floor length cape it was teamed with. The look was rounded out by neatly parted hair tied in a bun, subtle make-up, and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Prior to this, she was spotted at the airport with husband Ranveer Singh leaving for London and nailing the athleisure look. She stepped out donning a striking orange tracksuit from Nike. White sneakers and a black handbag completed the look. Singh, on the other hand, was seen donning a Gucci set that was paired with black Adidas shoes. The look was completed with a bucket hat, and a chain.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was also spotted wearing a Sabyasachi sari at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding. Styled by Nathani, she looked like royalty in the attire. Winged eyeliner, earrings, choker and a statement neck-piece completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?

