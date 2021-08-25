Deepika Padukone loves her faux leather and latex pants; here’s proof

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a high-neck ruffled red top teamed with a pair of sleek latex pants for her mother-in-law and Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani’s birthday bash.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Padmaavat actor’s look was completed with a pair of golden earrings, classic stilettoes and the nude makeup look. But the look instantly reminded us of the many times the actor has aced faux leather and latex pants or leggings.

So we decided to take a trip down memory lane and collate some instances of when Deepika impressed (and not quite) in similar looks. Check them out

At the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2018, the Piku actor had stepped out in a sheer white shirt teamed with high-waisted faux leather pants. Also styled by Nathani, the look was not exactly impressive. But if anyone could care to pull it off, it is Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone at GQ Men Of The Year Award in 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at GQ Men Of The Year Award in 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

During the promotions of Chhapaak , she was seen in a black crew neck top paired with a pair of matching high-waisted pants from Proenza Schouler. She completed it by accessorising with big hoop earrings and hair tied in a knot.

She was styled by Shaleena Nathani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was styled by Shaleena Nathani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She often opts for similar jeggings for her travels. Case in point this look where she had stepped out in an oversized white turtle-neck sweater teamed with a pair of black faux leather jeggings. The look was pulled together with black shades and accessorised with a black sling bag.

Deepika Padukone teamed her outfit with a pair of knee-length boots. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone teamed her outfit with a pair of knee-length boots. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

In another instance, also at the airport, she was seen in a black tunic top paired with black latex stockings. The look was further completed with jacket and a pair of black boots.

Which is your favourite look?