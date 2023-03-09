Deepika Padukone wows in a goth-glam look at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Deepika Padukone marked her presence at the Paris Fashion Week 2023 with oodles of glamour. The actor, who arrived in the French capital to attend the show by Parisian brand Louis Vuitton — of which she is the global brand ambassador — opted for an all-black goth-inspired look, perfectly encapsulating the contemporary style trend.

Joining several A-list celebrities at the front row of Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 ready-to-wear collection by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, Deepika was seen wearing a black faux-leather structured black mini blazer dress. She teamed this head-turning look with a pair of textured black stockings, a black handbag, and sleek thigh-high boots.

glam, she opted for smokey eye shadow, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, bronzed cheeks, and nude lip colour. She left her curled hair open, adding to the gothic appeal of her look.

In a video posted on LV’s official Instagram handle, she said, “Hi everyone, this is Deepika Padukone. It’s show day for Louis Vuitton. It’s going to happen at Musee d’Orsay, and I cannot wait to see what Nicolas has created this time around.”

The label’s collection explored the notion of French style, playing with volumes of clothing and trompe l’oeil effects. It included boots that looked like black high heel shoes, fuzzy coats resembling blazers, bulky Bermuda shorts, wide bustier dresses, and glittering beaded ensembles.

Apart from Deepika, celebrities such as Emma Stone and Zendaya also marked their presence at the show. Zendaya left everyone impressed in a tiger-print ensemble comprising shorts, an open blazer, a black bralette, and knee-high boots. The Emmy-winning actor paired her look with layered necklaces and a monogrammed bag.

Emma Stone, on the other hand, kept it business-chic in a periwinkle-blue suit with light red vertical stripes. The ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer with glossy black buttons, matching trousers, and a button-up pastel shirt worn underneath. Keeping it minimal, she accessorised the look with stud earrings, a black satchel, and a pair of black and white heels.

