Deepika Padukone looks stunning in this all-blue ensemble; check it out

April 3, 2021 5:30:50 pm
No matter what she dons, Deepika Padukone surely knows how to slay with her looks each time. And she just proved it once again with her latest picture in an all-blue ensemble.
Deepika looked stylish in a bright blue body-hugging sleeveless midi dress–accentuating her figure–that she paired with a deep blue trench coat. She captioned the post, “Summer already?…” Take a look:
The 35-year-old actor oozed oomph as she posed in the dress, paired with matching blue pumps. The look was balanced with minimal accessories–a necklace, simple makeup while the hair was tied in a neat low bun.
Here are some other times Deepika raised temperatures with her looks:
We love Deepika’s latest look. What do you think?
